Driver charged in McGill Road crash that killed TRU volleyball player set to plead guilty

Photo: Castanet Emergency crews on scene at a major collision on Nov. 29, 2023, on McGill Road near the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

The driver charged in a collision that killed one Thompson Rivers University student-athlete and seriously injured two of his teammates appears set to plead guilty.

Colval Shaquille Abbinett, 29, is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram on Nov. 29, 2023, when it slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta on McGill Road near Thompson Rivers University.

Inside the Jetta were three members of TRU’s men’s volleyball team — Owyn McInnis, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse. McInnis was killed, while Brinnen and Waterhouse suffered life-altering injuries.

It was a major collision. Six vehicles were involved and 11 people were injured, seven of them sent to hospital.

Abbinett was charged last fall with two counts under the Motor Vehicle Act. He was in court on Thursday for arraignment.

No guilty pleas have been entered, according to court records, but lawyers are scheduled to set a date for sentencing next month.

The parents of the three TRU students involved in the crash are pushing to have Abbinett’s charges upgraded to criminal charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Abbinett’s sentencing date is expected to be set on Feb. 10. A number of pre-trial applications are slated to be dealt with before he is sentenced.