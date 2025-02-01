YMCA BC selected to operate City of Kamloops child care facility on Lorne Street

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops has selected YMCA BC as the new operator of a child care facility on Lorne Street.

Natasha Hartson, acting social, housing and community development manager for the City of Kamloops, told council’s livability and sustainability committee Thursday the city entered a partnership agreement with YMCA BC after launching a request for proposals process in the fall.

“They have a longstanding history in our community,” Hartson said.

“Really excited that they’re such a reputable organization, and we’ve been working really well with them actively now.”

The 36-space daycare centre is located in Station Plaza.

Hartson said YMCA BC were moving things into the facility as of last week.

“We’re really hopeful to see a spring opening,” she said.

Hartson said there would be additional information made available in the coming days.

In early September, the city announced it ended its agreement with Saltair Childcare Society, which operates as Inquiring Little Minds, to run the Lorne Street daycare centre.

City staff told Castanet Kamloops they were concerned about the former operator’s ability to meet their contractual obligations, noting issues with inconsistent communication.

Earlier in 2024, Interior Health licensing officers substantiated allegations that children had been harmed by staff at a daycare space in Ralph Bell elementary operated by Inquiring Little Minds. The city had said its termination of this contract didn’t have anything to do with these inspection reports.