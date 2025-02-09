Sodaro of WolfPack men's volleyball earns scholarship for promise of competing nationally

Photo: TRU WolfPack

Sophomore TRU WolfPack setter Walker Sodaro is one of two athletes in B.C. receiving a scholarship for showing promise of competing for Canada at the national-team level.

The Ray Lepp Scholarships are awarded annually by Volleyball BC to a post-secondary male and female athlete.

In his rookie year, Sodaro was named the 2023-24 WolfPack Male Newcomer of the Year — and he’s only improved since then.

The Kelowna product lef his former Kelowna Secondary School Owls to back-to-back provincial titles, earning MVP honours both times.

At 17, he was the starting setter on the Jr. Heat Volleyball Club’s 18U team, leading the club to a national silver medal and earning a spot on the all-star team. He also captained Team BC to a bronze medal at the Canada Cup, where he was recognized as an all-star.

In beach volleyball, Sodaro won the 2023 18U Beach Provincial Championships and finished as a finalist in the University Beach Championships.

TRU said he helps coach youth players at the Barn Owls Volleyball Club, as well