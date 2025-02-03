Water polo Olympian to back TRU WolfPack at annual fundraiser

Photo: TRU Waneek Horn-Miller

One of Canada’s most influential women in sports will be on the campus of Thompson Rivers University campus next month in support of the WolfPack.

Waneek Horn-Miller, the former co-captain of Canada’s Olympic women’s water polo team, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Back the ‘Pack Night fundraiser in March.

TRU said Horn-Miller is a passionate advocate for building Indigenous sport and reconciliation while amplifying “the importance of striving for one’s dreams.”

“Motivation is the biggest thing and the key to your success,” Horn-Miller said in a news release.

“Look in the mirror and say, ‘I’ve had it with all the excuses. I want to make my dreams my reality, and I want to start today.’”

Horn-Miller was named one of Canada’s most influential women in sport by the Canadian Association for the advancement of Women in Sport, has earned a Pan Am gold medal and was named female athlete of the year multiple times as a student-athlete at Carleton University.

TRU said its Back the ‘Pack Night will include appetizers, beverages and games, and guests will receive an exclusive TRU WolfPack gift.

“We’re inviting everyone in the WolfPack community to join us for a fun evening to Back the ‘Pack,” said TRU director of athletics and recreation Curtis Atkinson.

“Proceeds support scholarships for WolfPack players, which we need so we can recruit the best student-athletes. A ticket purchased for this event is an investment in success.”

The fundraiser event will be held on March 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.