Rocky Mountain Rangers bestow King Charles III Coronation medal, recognition award

The Rocky Mountain Rangers were busy handing out hardware on Tuesday night, honouring Kruger with an employer recognition award and crowning one of their own with a King’s coronation medal.

The employer recognition award is given to employers that support the military careers of their workers.

Reservist Cpl. Rob McDougall, who works at Kruger, nominated his employer after being granted nine weeks of leave to complete training, and adjusting his schedule to accommodate his other military duties.

Mark Eppler, Kruger's maintenance manager, said it was a surprise for the company to receive the award.

“It was a really easy decision for us to support Rob McDougall and his training, he's an excellent employee,” Eppler said.

“I’m sure that the skills that he learns when his training really helps and makes him a better employee and a better person, and anything we can do to support our employees as they do things like this is just an honour.”

McDougall has been with the Rocky Mountain Rangers since 2022 and has set a high standard of performance. He’s completed additional machine gunner training and scored in the top 0.1 per cent in a Canadian Armed Forces-wide fitness test, in addition to running a weekly workout club.

McDougall said he nominated Kruger as a way to say thank you.

“I’ve tried to complete my training prior to this with other employers, and they attempted to dissuade or even flat out deny me to do so,” he said.

“I really think it’s important to support the CAF [Canadian Armed Forces] civilian relationship, so in this case it was just a matter of right place, right time.”

Medal a total surprise

The King Charles III Coronation medal was created to mark the coronation of the new king, and is awarded to individuals all over the Commonwealth who have made a significant contribution to their community or abroad.

Of the 30,000 medals to be awarded in Canada, 4,000 have been allocated to the military.

When operations warrant officer Stephen Tulabing heard his name called for the medal on Wednesday evening, he said it came as a total surprise.

“I didn’t know what to do when they called my name,” he told Castanet.

Tulabing has been with the Rocky Mountain Rangers since 2020 and the armed forces since 2005. His operational experience spans deployments in Afghanistan in 2008 and 2011, Latvia in 2016 and Iraq in 2020.

Tulabing was honoured for his dedication to working to secure career courses for fellow RMR members, planning and executing unit training events and securing positions on international deployments.

He volunteers with Scouts Canada and and as a youth sports coach.

“I have three kids, especially my eldest, she's involved with a bunch of sports and stuff like that and I just try to help,” he said.

“I feel very honoured that they would even consider me, because to me I’m just doing my normal thing — what I’m supposed to be doing.”