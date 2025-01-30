Legal campaign contributions don't set out conflict of interest, Kamloops city councillors say

Photo: Michael Potestio Valleyview resident Calvin Allen addresses council on Tuesday regarding what he feels is a conflict of interest three councillors have on a development project as they received campaign donations from members of the company.

Three Kamloops city councillors say they did their homework after a resident accused them of having conflicts of interest for accepting campaign cash from the top brass of the development company behind a contentious Valleyview apartment project.

Council on Tuesday green-lit A&T Project Developments' plans for a six-storey apartment building in the 2000-block of Glenwood Drive — a build panned by some neighbours for its height and traffic implications.

During the meeting, Valleyview resident Calvin Allen accused councillors Dale Bass, Mike O’Reilly and Bill Sarai of being in conflicts of interest for accepting campaign contributions from senior A&T officials prior to the 2022 municipal election.

Each of the three councillors received the maximum allowed $1,250 contribution from A&T president Jeff Arnold and vice-president of development Gary Reed. A&T principal Frank Quinn and vice-president of construction Brandon Lolli each contributed $1,250 to Bass and O’Reilly, as well.

Allen said he felt the three councillors should have disclosed the donations and recused themselves from discussions and votes on the Glenwood project. As such, he suggested all council approvals on the project be rescinded and the process restarted without the three councillors.

Lawyers, staff consulted

Coun. Kelly Hall, deputy mayor for January, said council has legal opinions and case law that shows campaign contributions alone do not set out conflicts of interest for elected officials.

Coun. Margot Middleton recused herself from Tuesday's vote on the project due to a perceived conflict of interest because one of her family members works for A&T. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was the lone vote in opposition and Bass was not present at the meeting.

Allen said councillors responded to him via email prior to the meeting that they were not in conflict of interest and included copies of legal opinions they received on the matter.

But he said he feels the public has no way of knowing whether the campaign contributions created a bias among them.

“The taxpayers need to have trust in those representing them in city matters,” he told council.

“In this case, it doesn't seem right to accept large campaign contributions from the same four key people at A&T Developments that are asking for approval on projects.”

Conflict conundrum clarity

Hall told Castanet Kamloops he received numerous correspondence regarding the conflict of interest allegations ahead of Tuesday's meeting, so he asked staff to look into the matter.

He said he was given some rulings showing how B.C. courts have adjudicated similar cases, and he said they show campaign contributions alone are not enough to set out a conflict.

“There must be clear evidence – not simply speculation – that the elected official promised to deliver a specific vote in exchange for the campaign contribution,” Hall said.

O’Reilly told Castanet he’s following the guidance he has received with respect to campaign contributions, while Sarai told Allen he is “totally comfortable” voting on the matter or any others concerning people who donated to his campaign.

Developer pushes back

Reed, the A&T vice-president, told Castanet he feels the allegation is “simply ridiculous.”

“It's nonsensical,” he said. “There are hundreds, if not thousands of business people in the city of Kamloops that donate to, not just political causes, but other causes they align with."

Reed said the rules in B.C. clearly set out that if a donation is made within the framework of the Elections Act, there’s no conflict of interest.

“If there's politicians that have shown support for housing and other initiatives and we align with that, then we're going to support their campaigns,” he said.

“We’ve donated to several different causes — food bank, all kinds of community causes.”

'In a bad position'?

Allen told Castanet he feels the problem lies with the system itself.

“When you suspect there's conflicts and there could be backroom stuff going on, you can't prove the bias," he said. "You can't prove that there is [and] you can't prove there isn't and that's the whole problem with the process."

He said he would prefer if city officials refused to accept any more money from developers, because he feels it’s wrong.

“At the end of the day, what we're really looking for is transparency,” Allen said.

“We want councillors that say, 'I will not take money from a developer knowing that they're going to come before me.' We don't want developers giving money to a councillor to put them in a bad position.”

Allen said he asked Elections BC to look into the matter and they informed him the donations were above board because they came from four individuals.

Under the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act any resident of B.C., Canadian citizen or permanent resident is eligible to make campaign contributions.

Organizations cannot make campaign contributions or reimburse individuals for making campaign contributions.

“It's just the system is in place in such a way that you can just figure out what works," Allen said. "How does the system work for you?”

Mayor accepts council

Hamer-Jackson brought up the conflict of interest concern, which he said he heard from a resident in December when the Glenwood project's permits were previously before city council.

Castanet asked him how he felt about the perceived conflicts.

“Apparently they're comfortable with it, so if they're comfortable with it, so be it," he said.

The mayor also said he's willing to go along with the position of councillors.

"I'll do the will of council," he said.