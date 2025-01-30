Kamloops counsellors launch single-session service to improve access to therapy

Photo: Michael Potestio Thrive counsellors Sue Peterson (L) and Katherine Gulley (R). Peterson says the team's Single Session Support initiative is a way to make counselling services more accessible for people needing help through a one-time event.

A Kamloops counselling team is aiming to make therapy more readily available by setting aside time each week for people who could benefit from a single session.

Sue Peterson, counsellor at Thrive Clinical Counselling and Consulting, said mental health appears to be top of mind for many, and while there’s a large private practice community in Kamloops, there can be long wait lists.

“What we were noticing is that somebody would be on a wait list for a few weeks, or sometimes longer, and then they'd come in and it would be something that could be resolved in one session,” she said.

“We just wanted to give people the opportunity to, instead of waiting for up to three months sometimes, just be able to come in and talk about what it is that they're concerned about.”

The counselling team sets aside six hours per week for the service, and could increase that if there’s demand.

The 50-minute sessions cost $135, and are booked online up to two weeks in advance on a first come, first served basis.

'To get them through'

Peterson said the sessions are meant for people older than 10 — although they can be helpful for parents who have a question about their young children.

The single sessions can also benefit someone who is facing a job loss, or a sudden life or relationship change.

“People will sometimes go into work, and have a big conflict at work and suddenly just need some crisis support to get them through something big like that,” Peterson said.

Counsellors can also help people with trauma debriefing after one-off events.

“We know that people can have a car accident, and as long as they've got enough support in their life, sometimes coming in and just doing one session is enough to help them move through any of that kind of trauma response that they might have,” Peterson said.

Looking to fill gap

If it turns out that concerns can’t be resolved in a single session, Peterson said people can opt to access a student counsellor for a reduced cost, or therapists can help them connect with other resources in the community.

"If none of that is what they need, then we can put then on to our wait list and triage what it is they might need,” she said.

In addition to the single sessions, Peterson said Thrive has embarked on a couple of other initiatives in an effort to offer a “gap service."

The Thrive Learning Centre has opened its doors to offer internships and practicums to clinical counselling students — a way to support the profession while also offering therapy sessions at a lower cost to clients.

The counselling team also offers group sessions for kids on resiliency.

“It's to make counselling more accessible and more affordable — and then also to provide some prevention,” Peterson said.