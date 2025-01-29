Mounties quickly locate vehicle, arrest suspected thief after owner heard truck being stolen

Photo: Glacier Media

Police recovered a stolen truck shortly after it was stolen Tuesday night from a North Kamloops home.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a man heard his GMC pickup truck being stolen outside his home on Angus Street on Tuesday shortly after 9 p.m., and quickly notified police.

Police found the vehicle some 15 kilometres away on on Kicking Horse Drive in Juniper Ridge. They stopped the truck and arrested its driver.

“Thanks to the updates and information provided by the truck’s owner, frontline officers were able to quickly and safely take a suspect into custody without issue,” Evelyn said.

The suspect was later released with a court date. Charge recommendations are anticipated as part of the assessment process.

Anyone who witnessed or has information that may be related, including dash cam or security video footage is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.