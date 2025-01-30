Bogus paper licence plate leads Kamloops Mounties to stash of meth, fentanyl

Photo: Contributed

A fake licence plate made of paper and tape led Kamloops Mounties to a stash of illicit drugs Tuesday in a Valleyview parking.

Just before noon, officers assisting with a separate call in the 2100-block of the Trans-Canada Highway spotted a suspicious plate on a white Chrysler 300.

According to police, Mounties confirmed the vehicle had not been reported stolen and noticed the plates were made of paper and tape.

“A person was located in the backseat of the vehicle, but the alleged driver was nowhere to be found, nor was the registered owner,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Inside the vehicle, however, police found about 100 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with paraphernalia indicative of drug trafficking.”

The items were seized for destruction and the vehicle was towed. Evelyn said the investigation is ongoing, but she did not say whether the backseat passenger was arrested.

Anyone with information that may be related to this incident, such as dash camera or security footage, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.