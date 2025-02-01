100 Women Who Care Kamloops celebrates 11 years, $390,000 in funds raised

Photo: Contributed

A group of local women is celebrating 11 years and more than $390,000 in money raised to support Kamloops-area non profits.

100 Women Who Care Kamloops is the local chapter of a nationwide movement with the goal of bringing women together to support local charities.

Founded in 2014, the Kamloops chapter invited local women to come together four times a year to donate $100 toward a local charity.

Money raised must be used within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and all funds donated at each meeting go directly to the chosen charity.

At each meeting, three local non profit organizations present how they would use up to $10,000 in funding.

Members who donate $100 are eligible to vote on which organization should take home the funds raised. Those who donate also receive a charitable tax receipt.

The group said it is always welcoming to new members and non profits that want to get involved. More information can be found online.

The group’s next meeting will be held on Monday at Nandi’s Kitchen and Bar on Victoria St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.