Brief closure of Overlanders Bridge for Kamloops Mounties to apprehend person in crisis

The Overlanders Bridge was closed briefly over the weekend while Kamloops Mounties apprehended a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

According to police, Mounties stopped traffic on the bridge just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers worked with the Integrated Crisis Response Team, formerly known as Car 40, to apprehend a person under the Mental Health Act.

“They were taken to hospital for assessment and care,” she said.

The bridge reopened a short time later.