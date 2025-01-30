Two people arrested after fake gun prompts real response from Kamloops Mounties

Photo: Castanet

Two people were taken to jail on Sunday after a passerby spotted what looked to be an armed man in a North Kamloops alleyway.

According to police, officers received a report of a person armed with a gun in an alleyway off Fortune Drive just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“Police located two people nearby as part of the investigation and seized a BB gun and a large knife,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a new release.

Evelyn said both people were arrested and taken to jail. They were released once sober and charges are not expected.