Court petition seeking Kamloops councillor's disqualification to be heard in March

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Coun. Mike O'Reilly.

A B.C. Supreme Court petition seeking to remove a Kamloops councillor from office will be reviewed by a judge in March.

March 10 has been set as the hearing date for a petition against Coun. Mike O'Reilly. The hearing is expected to take one day.

In October, 10 Kamloops voters filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court asking a judge to oust O’Reilly from office over an alleged conflict of interest related to the councillor’s involvement with a planned arena multiplex project in Dufferin.

The councillor is president and CEO of Comet Industries, which is developing a plot of land four kilometres away from the arena site.

O’Reilly filed a response to the petition saying he doesn’t stand to gain financially from the arena project — and asserting petitioners haven’t actually shown any concrete evidence to support their claim that he does.

The group of 10 petitioners tried to add an 11th late last year, but that effort was denied by a judge, who also ruled they would have to cover O’Reilly’s legal costs for that specific hearing.