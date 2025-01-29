City council green lights first of two future apartment developments on Notre Dame Drive

Photo: City of Kamloops Kamloops city council has given a development permit to an apartment project in the Southgate area that's one of two future housing projects A&T Project Developments has planned for the area.

A six storey, 128-unit rental apartment building planned for Notre Dame Drive is moving ahead after Kamloops city council voted Tuesday to issue a development permit.

A&T Project Developments Inc. plans to knock down the current building at 925 Notre Dame Dr., housing the Bianca Amor’s Liquidation Supercentre, to be replaced with a new apartment building.

Council approved the permit by unanimous 7-0 vote. Coun. Dale Bass was absent from the meeting and Coun. Margot Middleton recused herself from the vote as she has an immediate family member who works for A&T.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, told council the project is phase one of two for the developers. Plans included in the council report show the neighbouring Petland building, 905 Notre Dame Dr., is earmarked for “future development.”

The Bianca Amor property is zoned for arterial commercial use, and multi-unit residential dwelling units are allowed under that type of zoning. But the development permit includes variances to increase the maximum permitted building height from four to six storeys.

No member of council raised the issue of building height with the project. A&T has faced neighbourhood opposition in Valleyview for a similar but separate variance request.

In the report, city staff said they have no concerns with the maximum building height increase along Notre Dame, noting there aren’t any lower-density residential properties in the area.

“The additional two storeys allow the developer to maximize the number of rental units they develop for much-needed housing,” the report said.

Council also gave three readings to a housing agreement bylaw that will allow A&T to receive a tax exemption because the proposed development is within the new purpose-built rental revitalization tax exemption area.

The proposed building will include 47 studio, 60 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom units. Off-street parking will be provided to the west and south of the building and vehicle access will be from Notre Dame Drive and Dalhousie Drive.

There are also plans to include 115 secure long-term bicycle parking spaces in the basement of the building.

The staff report noted the proposed development would trigger a sanitary sewer pipe upgrade on Notre Dame Drive for an estimated at $1.8 million.