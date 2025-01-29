Kamloops curlers on Team Hafeli rink eye national junior championship

Photo: Melanie Kopytko Team Hafeli posing with their hardware after winning the 2025 BC Under-20 Curling Championships

A Canadian title is next on the wish list for a Kamloops-based junior curling squad set to represent B.C. at nationals in March.

In their last year of U-20 eligibility, Team Hafeli wants to bring national gold home to Kamloops. Holly and Natalie Hafeli and Jorja Kopytko are from Kamloops, while Gabby Brissette is from Vancouver.

“Three of us have been playing together for eight years. We’ve also had our coach for about the same amount of time,” said skip Holly Hafeli.

On Dec. 30, the young women won top spot at U20 provincials in Cloverdale, taking home the gold and earning the right to represent B.C.

Team Hafeli been to two national championships in the past and hope to parlay that experience into success this year. Team Hafelli won gold in B.C. High School Provincials in 2020, U20 provincials in 2021 and U18 Provincials in 2022 — but gold at the national level has remained elusive.

That could change in March, as the team will be traveling to Summerside, P.E.I., for the New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Nationals.

“The expectation would be to win,” Hafeli said. “It’s our last year of U20s. We kinda want to put it all on the line a make sure that we try to become Team Canada — and I think we have a pretty good chance.”

The team just wrapped an appearance at the women’s provincials tournament between in Langley. Although the girls still play in the U20 division, this is their second consecutive year qualifying for and attending the adult tournament, with a trip to the Scotties Tournament of Herats on the line.

They placed seventh, while Kamloops' Corryn Brown rink finished first.

Hafeli said she's looking forward to the challenge in P.E.I.

“Take it shot by shot. We try not to look too far ahead,” she said.

“We have the end goal. We know what to throw, and what to call. I think just staying in the moment is what we try to do as much as possible.”