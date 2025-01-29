TRU given over $300K to assess micro-credentials for academic credit

Photo: TRU

Hundreds of thousands in funding has been acquired by Thompson Rivers University to examine if university credit can be given for some micro-credentials

The university received $321,359 for the third phase of its micro-credential assessing process, which is looking at 50 different provincially-funded and independent micro-credentials for possible academic credit.

“This project is creating new options for lifelong learners and the fact that it meshes with labour market demand means there are opportunities to put that learning to practical use,” said Susan Forseille, TRU open learning director of prior learning assessment and recognition, in a release.

TRU will share the results of the assessment with the B.C. Council on Admissions & Transfer to allow other institutions to better understand what credit paths are available.

The micro-credential assessing process is a piece of TRU's larger TRUly flexible plan.

“TRUly Flexible [will] blend on-campus, online and distance learning models in new ways to provide students with adaptable options for wherever they are in their educational journey,” TRU said in the release.

TRU said students who complete micro-credentials can gain in-demand skills, and the project would allow learners to use their credentials to further their education.

“Micro-credential might sound like it’s small, but it can have a big impact,” said Forseille.