Parties outlawed, rules tightened by TRU Students' Union following intense election season

Photo: Josh Dawson The Thompson Rivers University Students' Union held its annual general meeting Tuesday evening.

Following a tense election season that raised concerns among members of the Thompson Rivers University Students' Union last year, sweeping policy changes have now been approved to stop campaigns from getting out of hand.

TRU students who spoke to Castanet after last year’s election said they had concerns about some candidates campaigning at on-campus housing, harassing students for votes and coaching students to vote for them using new online balloting, as well as the behaviours of some on social media.

Following last year's election, TRUSU executive director Nathan Lane said the union would be considering new rules to keep candidates in line and turn down the dial on the overall intensity.

TRUSU’s caucus voted in favour of amending its regulations at its annual general meeting Tuesday evening to address some of the concerns that were raised.

“The entire purpose of these changes is to try to make improvements to the election that make this a better process for candidates, for members, for the campus,” Lane said.

“It's not going to solve every problem and it's not going to make it perfect, but I do really believe that these changes will take a step towards making the election a better process.”

Some students who spoke at TRUSU's annual general meeting Tuesday night said they felt publicly humiliated during last year’s campaign season, were harassed on campus and in residence buildings, and their mental health was affected.

No more slates

Among the changes includes a new policy that bars students from colluding with other candidates, such as forming a party or slate — meaning candidates will have to run solo.

“People get into this sort of hard political party, or ardent ‘my team versus your team,’ and that leads to some, honestly, some pretty bad behaviour both online and in person,” Lane said.

Lane said he hopes the policy will mean elections will be more accessible to individuals looking for a seat and will curtail negative behaviour.

When asked by a student if the removal of slates would still allow the elections to serve as an accurate political training ground, Lane opined that students will still learn the electoral process and perhaps improve on it.

“I would say my belief is we have an opportunity to have a better electoral process than at the federal and provincial level, which is highly, highly rigid for parties,” he said.

“We're trying to model and train for a better politics, not a worse one.”

Sweeping changes

Students that sit on the electoral committee are now also required to have never served on TRUSU’s board, the nomination period for candidates was shortened by a week and rules on poster materials were streamlined.

While the union received complaints last year from residents in on-campus housing about candidates knocking on doors in the evening and slipping flyers into rooms, Lane said campaigning students will have to stay away from residences in the upcoming election thanks to new residence building rules.

"Communities will be able to set their own rules about what they consider a respectful campaigning, and candidates will have to follow those,” he said. “Same with the poster policy or other building rules on campuses."

Students are also no longer restricted to only campaigning on campus.

Lane said he hopes this means candidates will spread out during the election, but acknowledged aggressive campaigning could still happen on campus.

“We’re hoping that [the changes] will change the whole demeanour of the election, that it will filter down to the individual behaviours,” he said.

Senate approves changes

A series of policy changes were also approved by TRU's senate on Monday in response to an increase in complaints about candidate behaviour.

Among the changes were policies that bar soliciting votes door to door in campus housing and approaching prospective voters during elections to ask them to cast a ballot on their personal electronic device.

Another policy change stated TRU will not provide “prospective voter contact lists” to candidates, although associate vice-president of strategic enrolment and university registrar Michael Bluhm said it wasn’t a practice that had occurred in the past.

“We revisit this every year, and this is this year's feedback and changes that we're bringing forward,” Bluhm said.