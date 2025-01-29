Another lawsuit looms as Kamloops city council passes Valleyview apartment project

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of the proposed six-storey apartment building A&T Developments plans to construct in Valleyview.

Kamloops city council gave the green light Tuesday to a controversial housing development in Valleyview, prompting one neighbour to vow legal action as long as he can muster the cash.

By a vote of 7-1, city council approved a zoning amendment bylaw and authorized a development variance permit for a project set to rise in the 2000-block of Glenwood Drive, near Valleyview Secondary School.

The development variance permit increases the maximum building height permitted on the lot from four to six storeys, which adds about 40 more apartments to the 120-unit project. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has also approved the project.

During Tuesday's meeting, council heard from Valleyview resident Craig Jefferson who said he collected 362 signatures from his neighbours asking that the city maintain the existing four-storey requirement, which he said would address most of the concerns raised by residents.

Members of the public have raised concerns about strain on infrastructure and an increase in safety hazards with more traffic and vehicles on the road due to the added floors.

“This is a street used daily by children on bicycles, students walking to school, seniors with walkers and families walking their dogs,” Jefferson said. “Increasing the density without adequate infrastructure would jeopardize the safety of all.”

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was the lone vote in opposition, while Coun. Dale Bass was absent from the meeting on vacation. Coun. Margot Middleton recused herself from the discussion and the vote because one of her immediate family members works for the developer, A&T Project Developments Inc.

Jefferson said he plans on moving ahead with legal action against the city with the permits now passed.

He told Castanet Kamloops he’s been in contact with a lawyer and has started a Go Fund Me campaign to challenge the project in court.

“Now we're going to push a little harder to come up with the money to get a legal defence to this,” he said.

Housing need too great

Coun. Bill Sarai told Jefferson he may not feel that this building is a fit, but neighbourhoods change, noting the province has set housing targets for Kamloops to reach.

Jefferson argued he felt the city’s other ongoing housing projects around town would be enough to satisfy the provincial housing mandate.

“I get that it doesn't fit the neighbourhood today, but it'll fit the neighbourhood in five years and six years,” Sarai said.

Karpuk said he supported the project because of its proximity to amenities, but his approval was only due to the housing need in Kamloops.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she had empathy for those against the project, but noted some of her concern over traffic congestion was relieved when it received approval from the Ministry of Transportation.

A&T vice president of development Gary Reed addressed council during the meeting as well, stressing the need for housing remains high in Kamloops.

“When you look at housing, yes, there's neighbourhood opposition, but there's also community need,” he said.

He said the difference between the four and six-story options amounts to about 10 feet in height.

“That's what it is — that is not material enough to stop 150 people from being able to call a place home,” Reed said.

Hamer-Jackson took issue with the project, saying he was concerned for students walking in the area. He said he went to Valleyview and sat in his vehicle on the side of the road and felt it was too crowded.

The mayor also raised concern over housing demand, suggesting Kamloops builders could be overproducing given numerous other housing developments in town.

He pointed to the Kelson Group’s recent decision to pivot one of two downtown towers under construction on Nicola Avenue to a rental — a pivot from the original plan for market condos.