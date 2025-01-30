Repeat attacker jailed for using rock to bash woman's face along North Kamloops riverbank

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man who beat his girlfriend’s face with a rock, only stopping when a Good Samaritan physically intervened, has been ordered to spend 18 months in prison.

Karl Matthew Schwarz, 40, pleaded guilty Monday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of assault and assault with a weapon, as well as two count of breach of probation.

Court heard a passerby happened upon Schwarz using a rock to beat his girlfriend’s face at about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 near the Thompson River off Royal Avenue.

The Good Samaritan described the victim as “defenceless” when speaking with police.

“He was able to see Mr. S on top of [the victim] and observed him striking her with the rock and his fist,” Crown prosecutor Kelly Melnyk said.

“He luckily intervened and kicked Mr. Schwarz to get him off [the victim].”

When Mounties located the victim, her face was bloodied and swollen.

It did not take police long to track down Schwarz.

“He was located by police and arrested just before 9 p.m., found to be in an intoxicated state,” Melnyk said. "Mr. Schwarz had blood on his hands and pants, according to the RCMP.”

Second time that day

The rock attack was the second time that day that Schwarz assaulted the same victim.

Just before 9 a.m. on Aug. 18, police were called to a home on Alexander Avenue, where Schwarz had pushed the woman down to the ground, smashed her head into the floor and choked her. The attack only stopped when a witness intervened.

Schwarz was bound by a no-contact order with the victim on the day of the attacks, having been sentenced to 30 days in jail and a year of probation in 2023 for assaulting the same woman.

Schwarz has served significant jail time in the past, including a 2.5-year sentence in 2017 after he drunkenly crashed his pickup truck into a family’s van in Calgary, killing an 11-year-old girl.

In 2023, he was sentenced to more than six months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of impaired driving, driving while prohibited and breach, as well as two counts of assault.

Defence lawyer Melissa Lowe said Schwarz has had a drinking problem for years, but it’s recently become more severe.

Schwarz was apologetic in court.

“I do recognize that I do have a drinking problem, and I am going to be seeking help for that,” he said. "And my actions that day — I’m sorry.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford sentenced Schwarz to 18 months in prison, to be followed by 18 months on probation.

Once he is given credit for time served, Schwarz has about 10.5 months left on his jail sentence.