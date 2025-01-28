Salmon Arm and Kamloops Peavey Mart locations to close their doors for good as company shutters all locations

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of the Salmon Arm Peavey Mart location

Kamloops and Salmon Arm locations will be among dozens of Peavey Mart stores shutting down for good.

The farm goods retailer that boasted proudly of serving rural communities has said they will be closing all 90 Peavey Mart locations across Canada as well as their six MainStreet Hardware locations.

“This was a profoundly difficult decision, but one that allows us to explore the best possible alternatives for the future of the company,” said Doug Anderson, Peavey Industries LP president and CEO.

Liquidation sales are underway at all Peavey Mart locations with the Salmon Arm Peavey Mart offering 10 to 30 per cent off all items in the store.

The Peavey Mart location in Kamloops opened in 2015 and the Salmon Arm store opened in 2022.

Peavey Industries LP cited record-low consumer confidence, increased operating costs and continued disruptions to the supply chain as the reasons why it needed to seek creditor protection and close all locations.

Peavey Mart got its start in Dawson Creek, B.C., in 1967 under the National Farmway name but changed names to Peavey Mart in 1975, when it was a subsidiary of Peavey Company of Minneapolis. It returned to Canadian ownership in 1988.

— with files from The Canadian Press