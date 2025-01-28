254027
Investigation ongoing after five-hour standoff with person wielding axe

Arrest after lengthy standoff

A report of a person yelling and swinging an axe in North Kamloops last weekend turned into a five-hour police standoff.

Mounties said they were called just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday to the 2100-block of Young Avenue and the suspect was located a short time later barricaded inside a home on Greenfield Avenue.

“The southeast district emergency response team attended to assist,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“At approximately 7:45 p.m., the person surrendered and was safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act, then transported to hospital for medical assessment and care.”

The investigation is ongoing.

