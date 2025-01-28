Three picked to receive TRU's Distinguished Alumni Award

Photo: TRU Frank Fiorenza, Annie Korver and Dr. Elspeth McDougall will be awarded TRU's Distinguished Alumni Award.

A trio of Thompson Rivers University graduates will be awarded for their service and excellence in health care, truth and reconciliation and medicine.

TRU awards esteemed alumni annually with its distinguished alumni awards.

Respiratory therapist Frank Fiorenza graduated in 2012 and is being awarded for his inventions that have optimized mechanical ventilation, which has improved patient care and better protects health care workers.

Fiorenza has over 20 patents and patents pending, is the president and CEO of Smart RS Inc. and the vice-president of sales, marketing and product development at McArthur Medical.

Annie Korver graduated in 2004 and is being awarded for her work on Indigenous inclusion and reconciliation in the corporate landscape, and has helped create relationships between corporations and Indigenous communities.

Korver is the founder of Rise Consulting Ltd., a renowned speaker who sits on the boards of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and Canadian Business for Social Responsibility.

Dr. Elspeth McDougall graduated from Kamloops Secondary School in 1972 and finished her first year of sciences at Cariboo College, before completing her studies elsewhere. She received an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from TRU in 2010.

McDougall is a professor emerita at University of British Columbia and is internationally recognized for her laboratory and clinical research in urologic laparoscopic surgery and for teaching endourological and laparoscopic techniques.

She has published over 200 articles in peer-reviewed journals, numerous book chapters and co-edited two textbooks on laparoscopic surgery.