TRU reports bump in domestic and online enrolment as international registrations plummet

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University is continuing to see its international enrolment decline significantly, but numbers for domestic and online learners are headed in the right direction.

Federal policy changes have caused TRU's new international enrolment to drop by hundreds in the fall and winter semesters, forcing the university to reduce spending by millions in next year's budget.

According to a report from TRU President Brett Fairbairn to the university’s senate on Monday, TRU has seen a two per cent bump in institutional enrolment and a seven per cent increase in the number of learners over last year.

The current winter 2025 semester has seen a three per cent increase in domestic headcount and domestic course registrations are up four per cent.

Fairbairn said this indicates “resilience in local demand for TRU programs.”

At the same time, international course registrations have declined by 18 per cent, due to a 12 per cent drop in returning international students and a 59 per cent decline in new registrants.

While on-campus enrolment has declined by three pre cent and course registrations are down seven per cent, open learning enrolment has jumped by 16 per cent.

In December, TRU’s board of governors heard an uptick in online learning has been seen across universities, which was attributed to international students using online learning to quickly finish their degrees amid political uncertainty.

“As TRU moves into 2025, it is clear that we continue to navigate a challenging enrolment environment, almost entirely caused by the negative impacts of federal government changes to immigration targets and policies,” Fairbairn’s report reads.

The report states further drops in International enrolment can be expected for several years before new programs and enhanced recruitment can offset the decline.

Watching fall enrolment

Total applications for the fall 2025 semester have fallen by four per cent and total admissions are down 13 per cent.

Domestic applications have increased by 34 per cent and domestic admissions have surged by 51 per cent.

Fairbairn attributed these increases to recruitment efforts, including removing domestic application fees and simplifying the application process. He said converting applicants to course registrations will require “close monitoring” when registration open over the summer.

"There are encouraging signs of growth and opportunity in domestic enrolment as efforts to improve domestic growth begin to have an effect," he said.

International student applications and admissions for fall 2025 have both plummeted 64 per cent.

Fairbairn said this could translate to a similar drop in international enrolment as the decline works its way through programs over the next four years, unless new initiatives grow enrolment.

"We continue to attract significant numbers of international students to study here, largely due to our excellent reputation and well-recognized service delivery model," Fairbairn said.

Working to stability

Fairbairn’s report says new programs in high-demand fields are being developed, including in STEM, early childhood education and healthcare.

Recently approved programs include a new diploma in computer networking and cybersecurity and three new certificates in wildfire science and communications. TRU has also reworked its creative arts major, and introduced a major in politics and international studies and a post-baccalaureate diploma in politics and international studies.

Proposed bachelor degrees in wildfire science and management and wildfire studies are also in the works after receiving senate approval in October.

“Recruitment efforts are being intensified domestically and internationally, supported by new strategies and strengthened partnerships,” Fairbairn said.

He said the university was also enhancing student support services to improve retention and long-term enrolment stability.