TRU sees record number of trades students work on Y Dream Home training house

A record-setting 84 trades students who gained valuable work experience building this year’s Y-Dream Home training house were treated to a lunch marking the milestone on Monday.

The training house is a partnership between TRU and the Canadian Home Builders Association, where construction students help build the home, which is then raffled off in the Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery.

Tim Kasten, carpentry instructor at TRU, said spots in their trades classes have been in high demand as are the trades jobs they lead to.

“We're [in] such desperate need for trades people. My generation is retiring, we're done, and we need the young people to fill the spots last

Kasten said four classes at TRU — carpentry, plumbing, electrical and HVAC — have all maxed out at 18 students per class.

Those classes all worked on the 2025 training house in Westsyde, and a few other classes were also able to work at the site last summer to help break the record.

Kasten said the number of students they have on site typically number in the 50s.

He said though class numbers fluctuate year-to-year, “the last few years, the classes are full.”

“Employers are looking to hire students out of this program, and I think there's a lot of kids that are really excited about exploring trades as a viable option,” Kasten said of the demand.

CHBA-CI second vice president Drew Atkinson described the work experience on the training house students receive as “massive.”

“Most kids have never swung a hammer let alone use a drill [or] look at a plan to see what has to be done. I think it’s very essential to do this program,” Atkinson said.

For Grade 12 trades student Tyson Vonhollen, the experience working on the house in the field makes the lessons in his work book come alive.

“The training house helped a lot,” he said. “Where sometimes in the book you don't really understand what's going on, but then on site, you can put it all together [and] you can understand what's going on in the book.”