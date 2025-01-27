Mounties investigate alleged assault involving trucker, CVSE officer at Kamloops weigh scales

Photo: Castanet

A commercial trucker could face criminal charges after allegedly assaulting a Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officer at the Kamloops weigh scales on the Coquihalla Highway.

According to the union representing CVSE officers, an officer was attacked by a trucker on Jan. 23.

Gurjeevan Sidhu, a spokesperson for the BC General Employees’ Union, said the officer was inspecting a driver’s log book, which he provided via cellphone.

“The driver the told the officer he wanted his cellphone back, even through the officer wasn’t done looking at the log book,” Sidhu said.

“At this point, the driver jumped out of his truck and assaulted the officer.”

Kamloops Mounties have confirmed they are looking into the alleged incident, and investigators expect they will recommend charges.

BCGEU President Paul Finch said the incident highlights the dangers CVSE officers face on a daily basis. His union is calling for the province and CVSE to work together to make the job safer for officers.

“These workers are subjected to escalating violence and intimidation while simply trying to keep our roads safe for all users, and we need immediate action from the government to address this growing risk,” Finch said.

“CVSE workers are essential to the safety of our roads, but their own safety is being compromised."