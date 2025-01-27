Kamloops high school curling teams sweep regionals, preparing for provincials next month

Photo: Kendra Hallstrom

Kamloops high school curlings rinks swept first place at a regional competition earlier this month, and they will now get the chance to compete against B.C.'s best.

The Kamloops Curling Club hosted the High School Okanagan Regional Curling Playdowns earlier this month, hosting 11 teams from across the region.

Following a round robing, and semi-final and final match ups, Norkam Secondary School’s boys team and Westsyde Secondary’s girls team took home top spots in each division.

The teams will now be travelling to Kimberley to compete in the BC School Sport’s provincial championships from Feb. 26 to March 1.

The Westsyde Secondary Girls are the reigning provincial champions and will be defending their title.

The NorKam Boys are hoping to follow up their bronze-place finish last year by climbing to the top of the podium.