Five years after deadly North Kamloops stabbing, accused killer's day in court approaches

Photo: KTW file Investigators at the scene of a deadly stabbing spree inside an apartment on Carson Crescent in North Kamloops on March 28, 2020.

Pre-trial hearings are underway in B.C. Supreme Court this week for a man accused of going on a deadly stabbing spree nearly five years ago inside a North Kamloops apartment.

Michael Wayne Palmer, 48, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder stemming from a bloody altercation in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment on Carson Crescent at about 11:30 p.m. on March 28, 2020, for a report of multiple stabbings.

Kevin White, 59, was killed and three other men were injured. Palmer was arrested a short time later.

White was a celebrated author who moved to Kamloops in 2019 to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.

The evidence presented at the hearings is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, and none of it can be reported until it comes out at trial.

Palmer’s trial, in front of a jury in B.C. Supreme Court, is scheduled to get underway on June 2.