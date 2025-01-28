Fake handgun prompts real call to Kamloops Mounties

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties seized and destroyed a lighter that looked like a handgun after the device prompted a firearms complaint from a passerby in Valleyview.

According to Mounties, officers were called to an area behind a restaurant between Comazzetto Road and Vicars Road at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 after a report of a man armed with a handgun.

Police attended the scene and found a suspect behind a dumpster with what turned out to be a lighter that had the shape of being a "realistic-looking" revolver, according to Kamloops RCMP.

Police said they destroyed the lighter and also found a large knife on another person nearby. The knife was destroyed, as well.