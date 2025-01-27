254027
Foxy Box giving away two tickets to Foxy Fest 2025 plus dinner at the Underbelly

Foxy Box is giving Castanet Kamloops readers the chance to win dinner and two tickets to the upcoming Foxy Fest, which runs March 1 at the Paramount Theatre.

Foxy Fest 2025 is titled Empowered Women Through the Ages. The event will feature a number of performances from women, including dance, live music, aerial and DJs, all with an Old Hollywood theme.

The prize pack includes two tickets to the festival, which is a fundraiser for the Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society, plus dinner for two at Underbelly.

