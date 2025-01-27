Foxy Box giving away two tickets to Foxy Fest 2025 plus dinner at the Underbelly

Photo: Contributed

Foxy Box is giving Castanet Kamloops readers the chance to win dinner and two tickets to the upcoming Foxy Fest, which runs March 1 at the Paramount Theatre.

Foxy Fest 2025 is titled Empowered Women Through the Ages. The event will feature a number of performances from women, including dance, live music, aerial and DJs, all with an Old Hollywood theme.

The prize pack includes two tickets to the festival, which is a fundraiser for the Kamloops and District Elizabeth Fry Society, plus dinner for two at Underbelly.

