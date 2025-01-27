Mountie arrests crossbow wielding drunk man on North Shore

Photo: Contributed

More than two dozen grams of fentanyl were seized from a drunk man found walking Tranquille Road armed with a crossbow, police say.

According to Mounties, a Kamloops RCMP constable spotted a man walking in the area of Tranquille Road and Strauss Street just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 armed with a crossbow and arrows.

The officer also found 25 grams of fentanyl on the man, police said, who was arrested for public intoxication.

The drugs and the crossbow were seized for destruction. Police said the man was released from custody when sober and the investigation is ongoing.