Man charged in 2021 shooting death returns to court for final pre-trial hearings

Photo: KTW file

Pre-trial hearings got underway on Monday morning for a man charged with second-degree murder in a fatal 2021 shooting in the North Shuswap.

Paul Vincent Binder, 54, is accused in the June 25, 2021, slaying of 32-year-old John Vance, who was shot dead in the 4100-block of Squilax-Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek.

At the time, police said they were called to a report of a shooting and arrived to find a man who had just been shot. He later died in hospital.

Binder's pre-trial hearings are scheduled to last five days. None of the evidence can be reported until it's heard at trial.

His trial, in front of a jury in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops, is expected to get underway in April.