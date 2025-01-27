Hundreds attend second annual Kamloops Bridal Expo

Photo: Michael Potestio Cheyenne Wickham doles out some wedding cake samples as Avrie Aulin goes in for the taste test at the second annual Bridal Expo at the Coast Hotel and Conference Centre on Saturday.

More than 300 attendees and 43 vendors descended on the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre on Saturday for the second annual Bridal Expo.

An organizer said attendance was up about 20 per cent over last year's event.

It's also a good opportunity for vendors like Cheyenne Wickham, who operates a home-based business called Chey-can-bake. Wickham said it was her first such event.

“Weddings are probably my favourite thing to do. They're always a lot of fun,” she said, noting heart-shaped and vintage style cakes are popular for weddings right now.