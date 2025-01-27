PIT Stop program puts out call for aid as it struggles months after devastating blaze

Photo: Castanet File

The Kamloops United Church’s PIT Stop program says it's in need of help if it’s to continue running months after a devastating fire left it without a permanent home.

Since December, the program has been handing out weekly meals from St. Paul’s Cathedral to those in the city experiencing food insecurity Before that, the program operated out of the YMCA Kamloops parking lot for several months after the blaze left it without a home.

PIT Stop co-ordinator Valentine Uwakwe said the program is now in need of funding to maintain its meal program.

“We wouldn’t want to reduce the quality of meal being given out, or maybe skip a meal for any Sunday, we just want to keep showing up with something that is worth giving out to someone,” he said.

Since the fire, the program has received food donations from Cobbs Bread, the Kamloops Food Bank and has been using the CMHA kitchen to prepare and package its meals.

While he’s grateful for the support, Uwakwe said the process of pivoting the program to a new location, while continuing to make and now transporting the meals has been taxing.

He added the cost for groceries has been a factor as well.

“It has really affected the whole plan, the whole budget,” he said. “The reality has set on everyone at the moment, things are no longer the way it used to be.”

He said the number of donations the program has been receiving have decreased as well.

“We’re trying to encourage both the regular volunteers and donors and people who might want to donate to consider it at the moment,” Uwakwe said.

The program is now putting out the call for aid.

“Those that might have access to a farm, who may want to donate any pounds of any kind of meat, we would really appreciate,” Uwakwe said.

“But most important, cash donations because that will help us buy things as we need them.”

After the fire, the PIT Stop program saw the number of people attending its meals dip from over 250 to less than two hundred. Uwakwe said the program is now seeing around 150 people at each meal.

He said fewer people attend meals when temperatures drop during the winter but he expects the number of people showing up to rise when temperatures increase.

Uwakwe said he expects the program will continue to run out of St. Paul’s during the winter months.

More information on the PIT Stop program can be found online.