Sunny skies to be replaced by clouds, chances of flurries mid-week

Clear skies are in the forecast for the Kamloops area, but Environment Canada is calling for a change in weather patterns to bring clouds and chances of flurries prior to the weekend.

Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron said sunny skies will be seen from Monday to Wednesday, as temperatures gradually increase.

“This big ridge that is dominating the entire province, and that will continue to at least mid week,” he said.

Daytime highs will be around -5 C on Monday and will warm to -2 C by Tuesday. Overnight lows will fluctuate between -4 C and -9 C.

While more sun is expected on Thursday, Bergeron said a change in weather patterns is expected in the evening.

“We see that a trough will be approaching from the north to south, starting on Thursday, but more more likely Thursday night,” he said.

“It will be, of course, cloudy with a chance of flurries. Temperatures will not be that much colder, in fact it might be milder at night.”

A 30 per cent chance of flurries is predicted Friday night and a 60 per cent chance is predicted on Saturday. Bergeron said accumulations will likely be fairly minimal.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to peak at 1 C and Friday will see a high of 2 C. Overnight lows will be between -4 C and -2 C.

Overcast skies are expected to continue into the weekend with highs around 1 C.

Bergeron said while the forecast isn’t yet set in stone, he expects a cooling trend to begin taking place over the weekend and into early next week.

“We don't know at this time whether it's a real Arctic outflow situation with much colder air, or it might just be just a few degrees colder — but definitely trending colder,” he said.