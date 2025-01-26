Kamloops' Team Brown to compete at Scotties after provincial championship win

Photo: Curling Canada Kamloops skip Corryn Brown competing at the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Kamloops native Corryn Brown will be heading to the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts next month after winning the BC Women’s Curling Championships.

Team Brown beat Victoria's Kayla MacMillan 10-7 in nine ends in the provincial championship final Sunday morning.

The win secures a spot for the Kamloops contingent at the national women's curling championships.

Team Brown, which includes third Erin Pincott, second Sarah Koltun and lead Samantha Fisher, ended the round robin with a 6-1 record. Their only loss was to Team MacMillan.

Brown then went on to beat MacMillan 8-3 in the 1 vs 2 page playoff game on Saturday and followed it up with the championship victory.

This is Team Brown's second provincial title.

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be held from Feb. 14 to 23 in Thunder Bay, Ont.