BC Hydro project forces lengthy lane closure on stretch of Valleyview Drive

Kamloops drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic along part of Valleyview Drive due to a months-long BC Hydro project.

The City of Kamloops said Valleyview Drive between Sunset Lane and Orchards Walk will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic starting Monday and continuing until April 4.

The traffic pattern change will make way for crews working on BC Hydro conduit upgrades.

“Slow down, use caution and obey all signage and traffic control personnel when driving in the area,” the city said.