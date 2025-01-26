Mentally ill husband won't go to jail for sexually assaulting wife

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops man whose bipolar disorder was still undiagnosed when he sexually assaulted his wife in a terrifying hours-long ordeal has avoided jail — and he won’t have to register as a sex offender, either.

The 36-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. He was convicted after standing trial on one count of sexual assault.

The man tried five times to rape his wife over a three-hour period on June 7, 2021, during which he also threatened to send intimate images to her boss and family.

Court heard the man suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder, but was undiagnosed on the day of the incident, when he was experiencing a manic episode.

At trial, the man sought a finding of not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder, but the Crown was able to prove that he was capable of knowing at the time that what he was doing was wrong.

The couple is no longer together.

‘Highly invasive’ attack

Prosecutors sought an 18-month prison sentence, while the man’s defence lawyer pitched a lengthy term of house arrest.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett sided with the defence, sentencing the man to 18 months of house arrest to be followed by three years of probation. He will be prohibited from having any contact with the victim for that entire time.

Bennett called the assault “highly invasive” and “demeaning” to the victim, but ultimately ruled that the man can serve his sentence at home rather than in a jail cell because his mental illness reduced his level of moral blameworthiness.

“[His] confirmed mental health issues at the time of the offence caused or contributed to his out of character criminal behaviour, and therefore justifies a more lenient disposition than might otherwise be called for,” she said.

“In other words, a mentally ill offender is not an appropriate medium for making an example to others.”

Bennett also stopped short of requiring the man register as a sex offender. She said she did so after concluding that he is a low risk to reoffend.

The man will be required to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database.