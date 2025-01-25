Kamloops Mounties warn of fake RCMP text message scam following days of reports

Photo: Castanet

Police in Kamloops are warning the public to be wary of online fraudsters following reports of a text message scam circulating in the area involving the impersonation of police.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said police from both Kamloops and Tk’emlúps rural detachments received calls about the scam today and yesterday from residents reporting they had received a text message from the RCMP.

The fraudulent messages claim that the RCMP is unable to deliver court documents and ask recipients to click on a link to reschedule a court date.

These messages include official-looking images, such as the Canada logo, Canadian flag, and the RCMP crest, to make them appear legitimate.

The scam has also been reported in Kelowna.

“The RCMP will never ask for personal information through a text message or email,” said RCMP Sgt. Laura Pollock.

“Scammers have gone to great lengths to create this message that looks like a legitimate notification, but don’t be fooled and delete the message immediately.

Napier said the texts could fool some people, so caution is needed.

“Anyone receiving text messages or emails with a delivery notice to reschedule the delivery of documents are asked to contact the RCMP themselves to verify the validity of the message and to not clink on the link provided” Napier said.

“These texts can appear very legitimate, however, the Kamloops RCMP are reminding residents to be suspicious of text messages or emails of this nature.”

If you believe you have fallen victim to a scam, you are encouraged to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000 or report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.