Rental apartment building proposed in Kamloops' Southgate neighbourhood

Photo: City of Kamloops / Station One Architects A 128-unit rental building has been proposed for a property on Notre Dame Drive.

A six storey, 128-unit rental apartment building is being proposed for a property along Notre Dame Drive.

Kamloops council will decide Tuesday on issuing a development permit for the building, which will be constructed at 925 Notre Dame Dr.

“The applicant wishes to remove the existing commercial building (Bianca Amor’s Liquidation Supercentre) on the property and construct a new, six-storey, 128-unit purpose-built rental apartment building,” said a staff report prepared for council.

Staff said the proposed development site is located next to a mix of commercial and industrial properties. The property is zoned for arterial commercial use, and multi-unit residential dwelling units are allowed under this type of zoning.

“[The] City of Kamloops Official Community Plan designates the property as commercial, which supports the redevelopment of existing underused commercial space and permits stand-alone multi-family residential development in commercial-designated areas,” the report said.

The proposed building will include 47 studio, and 60 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom units. Off-street parking will be provided to the west and south of the building. Vehicles will be able to access the property from Notre Dame Drive and Dalhousie Drive.

There are also plans to include 115 secure long-term bicycle parking spaces in the basement of the building.

The development permit includes variances to increase the maximum permitted building height from four to six storeys, so council consideration is required.

In the report, city staff said they have no concerns with the maximum building height increase, noting there aren’t any lower-density residential properties in the area.

“The additional two storeys allow the developer to maximize the number of rental units they develop for much-needed housing,” the report said.

The staff report also noted the proposed development would trigger a sanitary sewer pipe upgrade on Notre Dame Drive.

“Should this development proceed, a development cost charge project will be required to increase the gravity sanitary sewer pipe capacity,” the report said, noting this is estimated at $1.8 million.