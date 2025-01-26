Volunteers needed for Indigenous youth leadership conference

Photo: BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres Volunteers from the 2024 Gathering Our Voices conference in Victoria met for an appreciation dinner. BCAAFC is seeking Kamloops volunteers for this year's event.

Volunteers are needed to help out at an Indigenous youth leadership conference being held in Kamloops in March.

The BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres is hosting the Gathering Our Voices conference from March 18 to 21. The event will be held primarily at Thompson Rivers University, along with a few other spaces around the city.

The association is looking for more than 200 people who can help with event set up and take down, ushering, and handing out swag for attendees.

“Part of what makes GOV so special is our volunteers,” said Richelle Williams, GOV event manager, in a statement.

“We have volunteers that the youth look forward to seeing each year because of the joy and kindness they bring.”

The BCAAFC said more than 1,000 Indigenous youth ages 14 to 24 will be attending, many of whom are in care or have a disability.

While the event is partially subsidized by the association, youth delegates spend weeks fundraising for tickets, travel and accommodation costs, and sell out the event every year.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, willing and able to commit to two shifts, and able to submit a clean criminal record check. The association said corporate volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

The deadline for volunteers to apply is Jan. 31, 2025.

More information can be found here.