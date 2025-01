Photo: Drive BC A lane closure is in effect around the exit 286 area of the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt.

Drivers on the Coquihalla Highway are being asked to slow down due to a lane closure in Merritt on Friday afternoon.

The left lane of the highway around exit 286 while crews recover a vehicle, according to DriveBC.

Motorists are advised to pass with caution and expect to slow down.

The lane closure is expected to last until about 4 p.m.