TRU plans to roll out Canada's first honours college later this year

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University is rolling out what it says will be Canada’s first honours college, part of the university's integrated strategic planning initiative.

It's set to begin in the fall with the offering of a university honours certificate that aims to enrich primary degrees through research, experiential opportunities and other means.

The move was approved in the fall by TRU’s board of governors and senate, and last month the university received endorsement from B.C.’s Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

“The honours college certificate invites students from diverse backgrounds to contribute to a dynamic academic environment where all can thrive,” Will Garrett-Petts, TRU's interim dean of student development, said in a release.

Interdisciplinary coursework like Secwépemc seminars, study abroad programs and career-based training will be core to the initiative which was modelled off similar programs at other institutions around the world.

“This is more than a credential — it’s an opportunity for students to gain additional skills that will help them in their future careers, in their communities and in the real world,” Provost Gillian Balfour said in the release.