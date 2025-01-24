Best-selling author has Kamloops stop planned as part of book tour

Photo: thelipscombe.com Jesse Lipscombe

A Vancouver-based author, actor, activist, former athlete, singer and entrepreneur will be in Kamloops next week to help you realize your dreams.

The event is a launch event for Jesse Lipscombe’s latest book, The Art of Doing, which was released on Jan. 7.

Lipscombe will start with a keynote, reading from his motivational autobiographic book which he said is a “reverse engineering” of his life thus far.

“I want to have a discussion with folks about all of the things they put on the shelf — the dreams, the passions,” Liscombe said on his goal for the event.

“Giving people a real workable, tangible plan on how to make those things happen in their life in the very near future. ... I’ve always been someone who loved connecting with people and watching people step into their power.”

Lipscombe grew up in Alberta, where he began acting as a teenager. He was also an accomplished athlete, earning a full-ride track scholarship to Morehouse College in Atlanta.

His goal of competing in the 2008 Olympic Summer Games in Beijing was derailed by a mini-stroke — which caused him to focus more on “doing." Throughout his life and the book, Lipscombe maintains “action, movement, and momentum” are key to accomplishing goals.

“It sounds super simple but those are the [three] things,” Lipscombe said.

“You have to take a little bit of action. Once you do that, you act and you’re creating some movement, and the more movement you have, then momentum takes over and you’re just on the rise.”

Since then he continued to pursue the arts as an actor and singer, starring in the second season of Black Summer on Netflix.

The Art of Doing is Lipscombe's second book, and his pitch for Kamloopsians to come to the launch is simple.

“If you are interested in the year 2025 being unequivocally the best year of your life, come down — that's one promise I can give you,” he said.

“Life is a video game and I have cheat codes.”

The book launch event starts at 1:30 p.m. in TRU’s Panorama Room and runs until 4 p.m. No registration is required.