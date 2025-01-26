Early Childhood Education expansion announced for Sun Peaks

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort Municipality Sun Peaks Community Daycare located along Valley Drive

The Early Learning Society of Kamloops is partnering with Sun Peaks Resort Municipality to bring more childcare services to the community.

This partnership begins in early 2025 and will see the society enter an agreement to begin running the Sun Peaks Early Learning Centre.

“This exciting development aligns with our new mission to champion early learning by advocating for the expansion and enhancement of high-quality early learning services in Kamloops and neighbouring communities,” according to a news release from the Early Learning Society of Kamloops.

The society said the move showcases its commitment to increasing access to high-quality care and providing opportunities for children to thrive.

“By taking on this new initiative, we are excited to extend our reach and provide families in the Sun Peaks region with access to the same nurturing, inclusive and enriching educational experiences that have made our programs so successful," the release reads.

The society was founded in 1996 and now serves more than 200 families each year, according to its website.