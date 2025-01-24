'Our new meeting place'; Patrons pleased Tk'emlups Starbucks is now open

Photo: Eagle Andersen The newly opened Starbucks at the Chief Louis Crossing

It's been a week since a new Starbucks opened at Chief Louis Crossing on the Tk'emlups reserve, and it's already proving popular with patrons.

The cafe sits beside a new Petro-Canada gas station on the corner of Shuswap Road and Highway 5. It opened on Jan. 17.

Several customers were enjoying their beverages on Friday morning when Castanet stopped by.

“It’s a beautiful store, nice and spacious with lots of seating,” customer Leonard Demarchi said.

“We meet once a week for Starbucks coffee. This is gonna be our new meeting place.”

Another patron, who lives nearby but did not provide his name, said he’s likely found his new daily coffee spot.

“I think it’s gonna service the city well as the ongoing traffic,” he said. “It’s a vital part of the economic development for the Secwépemc. I think that’s fantastic.”

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc band has big plans for Chief Louis Crossing, with more development in the area expected in the future, in addition to plans across Highway 5 at Chief Louis Centre.