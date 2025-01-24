Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries after early-morning shooting in North Kamloops: RCMP

Photo: Castanet

A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting early Friday morning on a residential street in Brocklehurst.

According to police, emergency crews were called just after 2 a.m. to an address in the 900-block of 13th Street for a report of a shooting.

“The victim was located and transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, the extent of which are unknown at this time,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release.

Napier said investigators believe several people were involved in the shooting and it appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.