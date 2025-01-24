Merritt mayor sending another bill for 2024 closures of Nicola Valley Hospital emergency room

Photo: Contributed Nicola Valley Hospital

The Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency room was closed for 20 days in 2024 and Merritt city council is once again sending the province the bill.

Mayor Mike Goetz told Castanet Kamloops the city will be sending the Ministry of Health the calculated cost of approximately $104,000 for last year’s closures. That number includes costs for the time Merritt Fire Rescue has had to cover medical calls while paramedics are transporting patients to nearby hospitals on the days the ER was shuttered.

The bill is going out a second year in a row as part of the city's protest of staffing issues at the rural hospital keeping the ER shuttered multiple days per year.

Mayor Geotz has said Merritt should be reimbursed by the province on its hospital district taxes for “services that weren't rendered, for services that were paid.”

Last year, then Health Minister Adrian Dix said the ministry would not reimburse Merritt the money, but the government would continue striving to fill physician vacancies.

With new Health Minister Josie Osbourne now at the helm of the health ministry, Goetz says he intends to send the bill for both 2023 and 2024 — about $207,000 for 39 closures.

Goetz said he has already spoken with Osborne about the bills over the phone and she is aware they are coming once 2024 is fully tabulated.

He said as a new health minister who is also in charge of mental health, he doesn't want to overwhelm her and the bill will be sent once fully tabulated

“I told her the whole entire package is coming because she was not in that seat when it was Minister Dix,” Goetz said. “Basically, I want her to see what the situation is when we're closed, what happens [and] the costs that are involved.”

Goetz said the bill is calculated based on the fact the ER takes up about five per cent of the hospital’s square footage, as the closures are in the ER and not the entire hospital. He said the cost works out to just under $2,000 a day.

Goetz said he thinks it would be fair if Merritt was given a credit by the government on the following year’s taxes.

“I think that's something that should be looked at because what ends up happening is our citizens have already paid that tax.At the beginning of the year, we give the TRHD [Thompson Regional Hospital District] close to $650,000 and then when we are missing those 19 days or 20 days, then we have to raise our taxes to cover that, so, in a way, we're paying for it twice,” Goetz said.

Goetz said he’s not expecting to receive the credit, but the point of the bill is to show they cannot let the closures slide. He said it's also more of an information item foe the new minister.

The City of Merritt requested little more than $103,000, including taxes, to account for 19 days the emergency room at the hospital was closed. That number also includes the cost for Merritt Fire Rescue to attend about 497 medical calls to help cover calls for paramedics on those days while NVH was closed.