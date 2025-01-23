Prosecutors refuse to lay charges against Kamloops Mountie who knocked teen off bike during pursuit

Photo: Glacier Media

Prosecutors say criminal charges will not be laid against a Kamloops Mountie who used an RCMP cruiser to knock a 15-year-old robbery suspect off his bike.

On Dec. 3, 2021, police were investigating a robbery involving a report of a firearm at Lansdowne Village when an officer spotted a person matching the suspect description riding a bike.

The officer caught up to the suspect in Riverside Park and bumped their rear tire, sending the teen falling. He suffered a serious laceration to his groin as a result.

B.C.’s police watchdog agency, the Independent Investigations Office, probed the incident and recommended charges of aggravated assault, dangerous driving and dangerous driving causing bodily harm be laid against the Mountie.

In a statement made public on Thursday, the BC Prosecution Service said charges will not be laid because the evidence does not meet their charge assessment standard.

Police did not know the suspect was a youth, and the evidence suggests that he appeared to be an adult.

“There is a substantial likelihood that a court would conclude that it was reasonable for police to immediately and decisively end the flight and potential threat within the park grounds, particularly when the potentially armed suspect was nearing the other side of the park,” the BC Prosecution Service wrote in the statement.

“A delay in police action could have prolonged the flight and delayed the apprehension, resulting in an increased risk to responding officers and to the public.”

The teen was treated with sutures for the injury to his groin.