Crash involving semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla Highway near Merritt

Photo: Contributed A crash involving at least one tractor-trailer and two cars blocked northbound lanes on the Coquihalla Highway on Thursday afternoon.

Northbound lanes were blocked on the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt Thursday afternoon.

DriveBC reported a vehicle incident involving a semi between Exit 276: Comstock and Exit 286: Merritt. It said all northbound lanes were blocked and crews and tow trucks were on scene. It advised travellers to expect delays of up to one hour.

A Castanet reader said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles and happened just before the turnoff to Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector.

Photos from the scene showed two cars and a semi in the ditch and the trailer from the transport truck lying on its side across the road, partially ripped open.

The person who shared the photos said traffic started moving again at about 4:15 p.m.