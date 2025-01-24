Invasive, plant-eating Japanese beetle found in Kamloops

Photo: CTV News Popillia japonica, more commonly known as the Japanese beetle, has been found in Kamloops.

An invasive plant-eating beetle has been found in Kamloops, a new discovery that puts the city on a very short list of B.C. municipalities in which the destructive bug has been detected.

Gail Wallin, executive director of the Invasive Species Council of B.C., told Castanet that the Japanese beetle was found in Kamloops last year.

“It’s bad news that the beetle was found, great news that it was found now and not when there was thousands of beetles — good news that there's lots of knowledge and expertise on how to respond to this,” she said.

Wallin said the insect feasts on 300 different species of plants, including flowers, turf and fruit-bearing plants, damaging them by skeletonizing the leaves — eating everything between the veins.

Wallin said the Japanese beetle isn’t a great flyer and typically moves around by hitchhiking, catching a ride in soil and on plants travelling from one place to another.

According to the Invasive Species Council, the beetle poses a severe threat to ecosystems and various industries. B.C. is the only province in Canada considered to be free of the insect.

Aside from Kamloops, the beetle has only been detected in Vancouver and a few other Lower Mainland cities. The insects first turned up in 2017 in downtown Vancouver, but has since been eradicated from that city through methods like establishing a regulated area restricting the movement of plants and soil.

Wallin said there’s been a lot of effort put into trying to eradicate the beetles. Meetings have been held every two weeks since 2017 to discuss the response.

"That's the kind of people power that's behind this, from six or eight different agencies," she said. "And yes, Kamloops is now part of that process."

Restrictions likely coming

Greg Wightman, City of Kamloops utility services manager, said 11 beetles were discovered in the city late in 2024 — a find he called "extremely concerning."

"They will really do a number on turf and leaves. That's kind of their target, but they will eat anything they can get their hands on," Wightman said.

He said the response is still being determined and can’t be discussed quite yet.

"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is now looking at certain restrictions and requirements that will be imposed on the City of Kamloops, in and around the area where the beetles are found," Wightman said.

Based on conversations with other municipalities, staff have determined there's a potential $200,000 cost for the requirements that might be enacted in Kamloops.

Councillors voted Tuesday to add that amount to the city's 2025 budget. The funds will come from a gaming reserve and will not impact taxation.

Council was only told during Tuesday's meeting that an invasive insect had been discovered. During the council meeting, staff said the CFIA required details be kept confidential and advised further information would be disclosed at an upcoming closed-doors meeting.

Wallin said the public also plays a role in staying vigilant for the insects. She said residents can take photos of the suspected beetles, its c-shaped larva or skeletonized leaves to send to the Invasive Species Council for identification.

“It's a collaborative effort," she said. "No one agency can do it, so we all need to work together."